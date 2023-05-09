NBA, announced the first two rookie quintets 2022/23

The NBA has announced the composition of the two All-Rookie Teams for the 2022/23 season
The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:
▪️ Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
▪️ Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
▪️ Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
▪️ Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
▪️ Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/qUMfWkTN4m
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023
The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team:
▪️ Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
▪️ Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
▪️ Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
▪️ Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
▪️ Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/enD26sOsMD
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023
The complete voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/zfSjo4c2i5
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023