NBA Announces Top Three Most Valuable Players

Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending champion Nikola Jokic got the most votes in the most valuable player of the season vote. The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced this one day before the start of the playoffs. 100 journalists had until the end of the main round in the world‘s best basketball league to cast their votes.

Serb Jokic, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the past two years. Antetokounmpo has also been voted MVP twice, the Greek from the Milwaukee Bucks received the award in 2019 and 2020. It would be a first for Cameroonian Embiid, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA will announce who has won during the playoffs.