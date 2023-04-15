Home » NBA Announces Top Three Most Valuable Players
Sports

NBA Announces Top Three Most Valuable Players

by admin
NBA Announces Top Three Most Valuable Players

Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending champion Nikola Jokic got the most votes in the most valuable player of the season vote. The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced this one day before the start of the playoffs. 100 journalists had until the end of the main round in the world‘s best basketball league to cast their votes.

Serb Jokic, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the past two years. Antetokounmpo has also been voted MVP twice, the Greek from the Milwaukee Bucks received the award in 2019 and 2020. It would be a first for Cameroonian Embiid, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA will announce who has won during the playoffs.

See also  Draw show between Lanusei and Carbonia

You may also like

Golfer McIlroy was fined three million dollars for...

Napoli Verona, the probable formations of the Serie...

Monte Carlo loses number two and three

France, approval of the Constitutional Council to the...

Xinhua News Agency looks forward to the new...

Sampaoli new coach of Flamengo: contract until 2024

five hundred days to ensure that we are...

Football: Sampaoli is the new coach of Flamengo...

The sensational Pastrňák broke records and is among...

Porsche ends up in the grandstand during a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy