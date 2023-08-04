NBA approves Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets sale

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is no longer the majority owner of the NBA club Charlotte Hornets. The Board of Governors of the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday approved the sale of the club to investment bankers Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin for a reported three billion dollars 29:1. Only James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, spoke out against it. Plotkin was already a minority owner of the Hornets, while Schnall owns part of the Atlanta Hawks.

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan was the majority owner of the Hornets for 13 years. He bought his shares in 2010 for $275 million and was the only black majority owner in the NBA. The 60-year-old retains a minority stake.

The sporting success of the franchise remained under Jordan. The team has made the playoffs only twice in 13 years (2014, 2016), losing in the first round both times.

