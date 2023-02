2/10 ©Getty

HIS INTERIM REPLACEMENT | For the moment the team will be entrusted to JOE PRUNTY until yesterday McMillan’s assistant and now, temporarily, his replacement. It’s not the first bench ad interim for Prunty, who He already replaced Jason Kidd in Milwaukee in 2018, winning 21 of 37 races coachedbefore giving up just seven games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs