They call it “losing effort”, a losing effort. It happens when a great individual test is not rewarded by victory, in this case it is a bitter knockout. Paolo Banchero was unable to celebrate his new personal best in the NBA as he deserved: 33 points in the internal defeat of his Magic’s overtime against Sacramento that broke the Orlando field with a score of 126-123. Banchero for the first time exceeded the threshold of excellence of 30 points in the tenth game as a professional, surpassing the 27 achieved at the debut. He is the second fastest freshman in Magic history after a man named Shaquille O’Neal. His was an all-out match as shown by the percentages (14 out of 26 shooting, 5 out of 5 free) and all the other figures (15 rebounds and 4 assists).

The match

—

Alone, the first absolute choice of the 2022 Draft was about to win a schizophrenic match that saw Orlando go to rest on +18 and then suffer in the third quarter the furious comeback of the Kings (partial of 36-12) dragged by the elf De’Aaron Fox (37 points at the end) and by Barnes. At – 10, at 9 ‘from the end Banchero returned to the field, mending the disadvantage with 12 personal points up to overtaking on +4 but here Sacramento always managed to impact with Fox who in overtime continued to hit the defense of the hosts to achieve almost from midfield the triple on the siren that decided the race. Banchero consoles himself with a record that he can beat whenever he wants. His impact in the NBA was immediately impressive. Now the blue coach Pozzecco will have the most difficult mission: to bring him to the national team as soon as possible.