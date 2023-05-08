NBA, Banchero finds the reporter who confused him with Mahomes: ‘This time you know who I am’

How many things can change in a year. Twelve months ago Paolo Banchero was known above all to basketball fansthanks to a great year with the Duke Blue Devils in college, but had not yet been drafted, let alone made his debut in the NBA. Today, however, he is the reigning rookie of the year and one of the faces of the future of the most famous basketball league in the worldbut also a regular at the new fixture for the people who matter in the United States, namely the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. On that occasion a year ago the Sky Sports journalist Martin Brundle on the starting grid he stopped him to ask him a few questions, however confusing him with NFL great quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a surreal video that quickly went viral on social media. Yesterday the scene repeated itself, but this time Brundle knew who he was dealing with: “I’m honored that you know my name now, it’s been a really great year” Banchero said with a smile to his interlocutor. The Orlando Magic star later said of cheer for Lewis Hamiltonwith whom he had also been immortalized in recent days at one of the many parties organized for the new most glamorous weekend of the year in the United States.