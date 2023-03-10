Home Sports NBA, Banchero scores 26 points, Fontecchio puts in 17 and the Italian derby belongs to the Jazz. VIDEO
by admin
HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Memphis submerges Golden State, Bucks always first

Third defeat in a row for the Warriors, who also lose in Memphis despite the absence of Ja Morant and Steph Curry’s 29 points. Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo still wins against Brooklyn, Sacramento keeps pace with the Grizzlies by beating New York. Fontecchio scores 17 points in the ‘Italian derby’ with Banchero (26) and wins with his Jazz, successes also for Charlotte against Detroit and Indiana against Houston after extra time

DETROIT PISTONS-CHARLOTTE HORNETS 103-113 | The Pistons’ losing streak reaches double digits (10 in a row), condemned by the many turnovers (19) and by the excellent evening of Kelly Oubre, scorer of 27 points (20.8 average in the last 8, since his return from injury), come on 21 with 9 assists for Rozier and 20 for PJ Washington. The partial at the start of the third quarter that splits the game in two was decisive: Detroit didn’t go beyond the 16 of Ivey (with 5/17 shooting) and Wiseman, with 13 rebounds too

INDIANA PACERS-HOUSTON ROCKETS 134-125 OT | Jabari Smith Jr. seals his first career thirty with the triple that tied the game with 4 seconds left in regulation forcing overtime, but in overtime Tyrese Haliburton takes control of operations. That’s 12 consecutive points in five extra minutes, leading the Pacers to success with 29 points and his new career-high 19 assistsalso making up for the sprained ankle suffered by Bennedict Mathurin in the first half

ORLANDO MAGIC-UTAH JAZZ 124-131 | The Jazz are back to winning ways after 4 knockouts in a row in a balanced match right up to the end thanks to the Magic comeback led by 13 points in Paolo Banchero’s last period alone. Utah scores the first six baskets of the second half and goes up 15 but the reaction of the hosts is in a partial from 29-10 led by 13 points by Markelle Fultz, who finishes with 25, for the Orlando lead. The Jazz regain control in the fourth period and manage to contain yet another return of the Magic

