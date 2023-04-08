The Dallas Mavericks surprise in the fight for the playoffs in the NBA with a curious strategic decision. Coach Jason Kidd remains vague when asked about the background after the bankruptcy against Chicago. Superstar Luka Doncic is completely silent.

Last exit of the season: Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also substituted early in the second quarter.

EA win was a must for the Dallas Mavericks to have a chance of qualifying for the NBA playoffs. So let all the stars play as long as possible to give the opponent no chance. Not in Dallas. Before the most important game of the season against the Chicago Bulls, Dirk Nowitzki’s former team made a curious decision: Those responsible apparently gave up the season.

“We fought for our lives, but the organization decided to change course,” Jason Kidd said before the game, already announcing that “a lot of people won’t be coming back next year.” The Mavericks coach had to go at 112-115 watch against the Bulls as his core team missed four three-pointers to equalize in the closing stages.

A few hours before the game started, Dallas officially announced that they would be without Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green. Kidd also announced that Luka Doncic was done “for the season” after the first quarter. The Slovenian superstar was probably only used because the “I Feel Slovenia Night” was scheduled at the American Airlines Center on the day of the match.

Dallas’ owner Mark Cuban watched the game with superstars Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. at his side Source: Getty Images via AFP/TIM HEITMAN

Doncic should not have liked the decision of his bosses. The builder had declared just a few days ago that he would not give up the season as long as there was even the slightest chance of reaching the play-in tournament. Doncic played the entire first quarter against Chicago and was even his team’s best scorer with 13 points. However, there were no standing ovations from the fans who had traveled from his homeland to his last substitution of the season. The 24-year-old has not yet commented publicly on the game.

Speculations about the future of Dallas coach Kidd

After the game, Kidd praised his players for trying to win the game. He honestly told the team before the game that owner Marc Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison had decided not to use most of the regular players. “I don’t think I have to settle a dispute with the players,” said the coach, whose future there is already speculation after the disappointing season.

If Cuban has his way, Kidd will definitely be on the sidelines again next season. The Mavericks boss had confirmed this before the Chicago game. “I don’t think it’s J-Kidd’s fault that we didn’t have an identity,” Cuban said.

“The game has changed in ways we didn’t expect. I failed here, it’s on me. We didn’t make the right adjustments that we should have made.” Recently it was also reported that superstar Doncic is said to be increasingly dissatisfied in Dallas due to the development. According to Cuban, the best solution for this is “a championship”.

Going into the final game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs, the Mavericks have a record of 38-43 wins and are only 11th in the Western Conference.

