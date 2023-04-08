Home Sports NBA: Before the playoff game, Dallas puts its stars on the bench
Sports

NBA: Before the playoff game, Dallas puts its stars on the bench

by admin
NBA: Before the playoff game, Dallas puts its stars on the bench
Basketball NBA

Before the most important game of the season, Dallas puts its stars on the bench

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Last departure of the NBA season: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also substituted early in the second quarter. There are rumors about his future

Last exit of the season: Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also substituted early in the second quarter. There are rumors about his future

Those: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Dallas Mavericks surprise in the fight for the playoffs in the NBA with a curious strategic decision. Coach Jason Kidd remains vague when asked about the background after the bankruptcy against Chicago. Superstar Luka Doncic is completely silent.

EA win was a must for the Dallas Mavericks to have a chance of qualifying for the NBA playoffs. So let all the stars play as long as possible to give the opponent no chance. Not in Dallas. Before the most important game of the season against the Chicago Bulls, Dirk Nowitzki’s former team made a curious decision: Those responsible apparently gave up the season.

“We fought for our lives, but the organization decided to change course,” Jason Kidd said before the game, already announcing that “a lot of people won’t be coming back next year.” The Mavericks coach had to go at 112-115 watch against the Bulls as his core team missed four three-pointers to equalize in the closing stages.

A few hours before the game started, Dallas officially announced that they would be without Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green. Kidd also announced that Luka Doncic was done “for the season” after the first quarter. The Slovenian superstar was probably only used because the “I Feel Slovenia Night” was scheduled at the American Airlines Center on the day of the match.

NBA team Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watched the game with superstar Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. at his side

Dallas’ owner Mark Cuban watched the game with superstars Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. at his side

Source: Getty Images via AFP/TIM HEITMAN

Doncic should not have liked the decision of his bosses. The builder had declared just a few days ago that he would not give up the season as long as there was even the slightest chance of reaching the play-in tournament. Doncic played the entire first quarter against Chicago and was even his team’s best scorer with 13 points. However, there were no standing ovations from the fans who had traveled from his homeland to his last substitution of the season. The 24-year-old has not yet commented publicly on the game.

Speculations about the future of Dallas coach Kidd

After the game, Kidd praised his players for trying to win the game. He honestly told the team before the game that owner Marc Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison had decided not to use most of the regular players. “I don’t think I have to settle a dispute with the players,” said the coach, whose future there is already speculation after the disappointing season.

also read

If Cuban has his way, Kidd will definitely be on the sidelines again next season. The Mavericks boss had confirmed this before the Chicago game. “I don’t think it’s J-Kidd’s fault that we didn’t have an identity,” Cuban said.

also read

“The game has changed in ways we didn’t expect. I failed here, it’s on me. We didn’t make the right adjustments that we should have made.” Recently it was also reported that superstar Doncic is said to be increasingly dissatisfied in Dallas due to the development. According to Cuban, the best solution for this is “a championship”.

Going into the final game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs, the Mavericks have a record of 38-43 wins and are only 11th in the Western Conference.

also read

Dennis Schröder wants to play a good few more years in the NBA before returning to Germany

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Former Red Army goalkeeper:Salah said it is no problem to avenge Real Madrid, no player can be higher than Liverpool – yqqlm

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: from the transfer backlog to the...

Materazzi explains 17 years later the real reason...

HSV outclassed Hannover 96, Braunschweig wins

Celtic win Glasgow derby against Rangers and edge...

Late penalty saves 1. FC Nürnberg against Karlsruher...

Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Scott McTominay and Anthony...

Important success in the promotion race: HSV manages...

2023 Women’s Super League: What to expect from...

Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs

New Team Walk competition introduced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy