Ben Gordon, a former Chicago Bulls star, was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after hitting his 10-year-old son, who ended up in hospital for beatings. Airport police stopped him on Monday evening as his son was transported to the Long Island Jewish Hospital accompanied by his aunt, the New York Daily News reported. It appears that Gordon is also accused of resisting the public official for opposing the arrest.

Career

—

Gordon, 39, born in London and exploded at U-Conn with which he won the NCAA title in 2004, was third overall pick in the draft and played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009, winning the Sixth Man Award of the year in its second season. In the NBA he also played in the Detroit Pistons, in the Charlotte Bobcats and in the Orlando Magic, retiring in 2017 with an average of 14.9 points with 40% of three and 2.5 assists in 11 seasons. Five years ago he was arrested for activating a fire alarm for no reason and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after an altercation, a year after another robbery arrest. In 2020 he told The Players’ Tribune that he had thought several times about committing suicide.