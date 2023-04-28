NBA, Boston tries to close the series with Atlanta in game 6

Game 6 of the first round series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics is scheduled tonight.

It is the second match point for Tatum and his companions, defeated in game 5 by a triple on the buzzer by Trae Young.

If they win, the Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

At the State Farm Arena in Atlanta the tap-off is scheduled at 2:30 am Italian.