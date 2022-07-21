Charlotte’s winger, fresh from a monstrous season, had to sign a super renewal. Then the arrest, the accusations of having beaten his partner, and while awaiting trial he is still unemployed.

From Heaven to Hell. Miles Bridges, a 24-year-old winger of the Charlotte Hornets, was expected to sign a new multi-year contract worth over $ 25 million a season this summer. One of the prized pieces of the NBA market. But the arrest of June 29, accused of having beaten his partner in front of his children, has called everything into question. The renewal with Charlotte, who can match any offer, of any other franchise, has not arrived. And in the worst case scenario for him, he risks 5-6 years in prison. The topical news is that he pleaded not guilty in the Los Angeles court responding precisely to allegations of alleged domestic violence. He will appear again in the courtroom in just under a month, on August 19th.

Football to luck — To a fortune, understood as a cascade of money. Bridges, the twelfth choice of the 2018 Draft, is back from a fabulous season, that of consecration. Best scorer of the Hornets, averaging over 20 points, with 7 rebounds per game. Charlotte had presented him with the qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, in short, to put herself in a position to match any offer he could receive from the competition. And the teams involved were several. They have all vanished, inevitably, in the meantime. The Hornets have released an official statement: “We are aware of the allegations made against him, they are serious, we will continue to monitor them. As it is a legal matter, we have no further comment on it ”. At the moment Bridges is therefore without a contract, essentially unemployed. See also Antetokounmpo: James is currently the best player in the NBA and only respects Harden_LeBron James

Accuse social — Bridges’ girlfriend on Instagram posted photos of the damage suffered by the player’s alleged violence and a copy of the alleged medical report, which speaks of “An adult victim of physical abuse of a male partner. He suffered an attempted strangulation, head trauma, fracture of the nasal septum, bruises to the ribs, multiple bruises, the stretching of the neck muscle ”. The girl accompanied it all with a post, later removed, in which she declared: “I allowed someone to destroy my house, abuse me in every possible way and traumatize our children for the rest of their lives”.

Suspension coming soon — Bridges on a professional level, parallel to the judicial / legal one, risks a stop of the NBA. Anyway. For violation of the policy of conduct to which athletes are required. There is a precedent, in the Hornets house. Winger Jeff Taylor was suspended for 24 games for a domestic violence case he pleaded guilty to. Then Commissioner Silver specified that this was not a reference sanction for future cases and that any further incidents would be assessed on the merits. Charlotte has in the meantime renewed Cody Martin, another winger on the expiration of the contract, but has not identified, let alone signed, a possible replacement for Bridges.

Harrell case — Michigan State talent isn’t the only case of a Hornets player getting into trouble with the law. The long Montrezl Harrell, 28, also expiring his contract, was recently arrested in Kentucky for alleged drug trafficking. Marijuana. The preliminary hearing for him is scheduled for August, but in any case the Hornets are not willing to renew him. They have already downloaded it. See also Famous mouth: KD may persuade the Nets to trade Owen his behavior is affecting basketball_Stephen

