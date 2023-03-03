10
LeBron James’ eldest son, just days shy of his 18th birthday, officially joined Nike Basketball along with four other students, including former NBA player Dajuan Wagner’s son. ‘Nike has always been part of my family and being able to carry on its legacy means a lot to me’ said Bronny. That’s who the five are
CAITLIN CLARK | Point guard at the University of Iowa
- First Team All-American
- Big Ten Player of the Year
- Finalista Naismith Trophy
- Only Division 1 player to win the standings for points and assists per game
- First Division 1 athlete (men’s or women’s) to hit two 30-point triple-doubles in a row
HALEY JONES | Guard at Stanford University
- Pac-12 Player of the Year
- WBCA All-American
- Finalista Naismith Trophy
- NCAA Champion and NCAA Tournament Most Outstaning Player in her sophomore year
JUJU WATKINS | Guard gives Watts to Los Angeles
- Due volte Player of the Year per il Los Angeles Times
- Two-time U17 champion and two-time tournament MVP
- California Gatorade Player of the Year
- MaxPreps National Player of the Year
See also Wiggins' 4-year, $109 million extension to the Warriors for the 26-27 season is a player option – yqqlm