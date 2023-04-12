“The Bulls are a very talented team, especially offensively. They have a great many different weapons for us to slow down. It will definitely be a tough challenge,” said the 27-year-old from Vienna. You can’t afford a bad day. Should the Canadians make it through the play-in, the first round of playoffs will take on the Eastern Conference winners Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Raptors finished ninth in the East on 41 wins and 41 losses, just below the bottom line. Of course it’s a pity not to have reached eighth place, said Pöltl, “but we have to keep in mind that we’ve played very good basketball and mostly very successfully over the past few months”. The team now has to take this momentum with them. The Raptors’ recent successes also owe their credit to the red-white-red NBA pioneer.

Strong stats again

Pöltl returned to Toronto in early February, where his NBA career started. The Canadians had previously won only 26 of 56 games, with Pöltl they had 15 wins in 26 games. In his seventh NBA season, the Viennese consolidated his status as a solid starting five player. In 72 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors, the center averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 19 double-doubles.

IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/Nick Turchiaro



Pöltl was particularly outstanding as the top ten player in the NBA when it came to offensive rebounds, and he also made it into the top 20 in the statistics for rebounds and blocks. Now it’s against the Chicago Bulls, the last duel so far at the beginning of March was decided by the Raptors with 104:98 for themselves. “I generally like playing against the Bulls,” stressed Pöltl, even if it would “definitely not” be easy.

Reunion with DeRozan

It will also be a special game for DeMar DeRozan, a Raptors veteran in the Bulls jersey. “Obviously DeMar is and always will be a Raptors legend, but for this game it doesn’t really matter to us. It’s nice for the media to make a story out of it, but for us it’s about victory and hopefully getting into the play-offs,” said Pöltl about his ex-teammates at Raptors and Spurs.

National Basketball Association