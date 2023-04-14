Status: 04/13/2023 07:21 a.m

Die Chicago Bulls have in the NBA the play-in semifinals at the Toronto Raptors with 109:105 (47:58) and can still hope for the playoff. Also the Oklahoma City Thunder still have a chance.

The tenth of the main round in the Eastern Conference will play one of the two finals of the play-ins at the Miami Heat on Friday (local time). The winner of the duel meets the in the first playoff round of the North American professional basketball league Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls prevailed over the Raptors despite being 19 points behind in the third quarter. Zach LaVine was the key to success: LaVine scored 30 of his 39 points in the second half. “His performance was extraordinary. He breathed life into us and gave us hope”, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan praised his player.

NBA Play-In Semifinals

arrow right

Oklahoma remains in contention in the West

In the Western Conference also kept them Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to an away win their playoff chances. The Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with 123:118 (57:63). The visitors turned the game around in the third quarter, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 of his 31 points. In the final phase, the Thunder sealed victory on the free-throw line. Oklahoma City must also on Friday (local time) at the The Minnesota Timberwolves ran, the winner meets the in the first playoff round Denver Nuggets.