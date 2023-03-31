original title:NBA Composite: Lakers revenge Bulls, Kings reach playoffs again after 17 years

In the 2022-2023 season, the US NBA regular season will start a number of contests on the 29th. James, who has returned from injury, is getting better. Under the joint leadership of him, Davis and Russell, the Lakers beat the Bulls 121:110 in an away game, avenging their previous home loss to their opponents.

The Kings defeated the Trail Blazers with a score of 120:80, and locked the playoffs again after 17 years.

At the beginning of the game, the Lakers played more blooming and played an 18:8 start. Although the Bulls once overtook in the second quarter, but in the last minute or so at the end of the quarter, the Lakers once again blasted a small climax to maintain the lead with 59:51.

Changing sides to fight again, the Bulls’ DeRozan, LaVine and others led the team to counterattack many times, but in this game, the main players of the Lakers team took turns to stand up and extinguish the opponent’s counterattack momentum. In the end, the Lakers defeated their opponents away. Davis scored a game-high 38 points and contributed 10 rebounds.

Westbrook led the Clippers to a beautiful offensive battle that day. In the away game against the rival Grizzlies, the Clippers made 22 of 37 three-pointers and a 59.5% shooting rate. Covington made all 5 shots, and Covington made all 7 shots. The super high outside shooting percentage also allowed them to score 141 points, and finally took the victory with 9 points.

In this campaign, the Kings, who have a complete lineup and strong strength this season, played against the Trail Blazers. With their excellent defense in the second half, the Kings beat the Trail Blazers by 40 points in an away game, securing their place in the playoffs again after 17 years.

In other games of the day, the Bucks beat the Pacers 149:136, the Rockets lost 114:123 to the Nets, the Knicks beat the Heat 101:92, the Mavericks lost 108:116 to the 76ers, the Thunder The Jazz narrowly beat the Pistons 107:106, the Jazz beat the Spurs 128:117, and Durant, who returned from injury, led the Suns to beat the Timberwolves 107:100.