NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Blazers, Spurs beat Rockets to end losing streak

NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Blazers, Spurs beat Rockets to end losing streak

NBA roundup: Nuggets beat Blazers, Spurs beat Rockets to end losing streak

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, December 8th. The 2022-2023 NBA regular season played three games on the 8th. Lillard scored 40 points and failed to save the savior. The Portland Trail Blazers scored 1 point at home. The Denver Nuggets were narrowly missed; the San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 118:109, ending an 11-game losing streak.

The Trail Blazers and the Nuggets staged a close tug-of-war. At the end of the first quarter, the Trail Blazers led 36:30. In the second quarter, the Nuggets played a 10:0 counterattack, and then the Trail Blazers Lillard and Nurkic scored consecutively. After halftime, the Nuggets fell behind 63:64.

Changing sides to fight again, Lillard scored consecutively, the Nuggets Murray and Jokic teamed up to chase points, Lillard responded with consecutive three-pointers. At the end of the third quarter, the Trail Blazers led 99:89. At the beginning of the final quarter, the Nuggets played a 15:4 counterattack. At the last moment, Murray hit a three-pointer and the Nuggets narrowly won 121:120.

In this campaign, Lillard of the Trail Blazers scored 40 points, including 9 three-pointers, and also contributed 12 assists and 4 rebounds; Nurkic scored 21 points and 9 rebounds. Jokic contributed 33 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists for the Nuggets. Murray and Gordon scored 21 points and 20 points respectively.

In another game in the West, the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson contributed a game-high 32 points in a 118-109 win over the Rockets, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

In another contest that day, the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115:110 at home, ending a two-game losing streak.

