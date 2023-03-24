Original title: NBA roundup: Nuggets beat Wizards, Warriors narrowly beat Mavericks

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season ushered in 10 games on the 22nd, in which six Denver Nuggets scored in double figures and defeated the Washington Wizards 118:104; Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks Fighting to the last moment, they narrowly won by 127:125.

The Nuggets currently rank first in the Western Conference, and the Wizards at home have suffered three consecutive losses. At the beginning of the game, the Wizards Porzingis felt hot and made consecutive shots. But the Nuggets maintained a slight lead under the leadership of Jokic, leading the Wizards by 2 points at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, when Jokic took a break, the Wizards took the opportunity to overtake. Then the two sides continued to see-saw, and the point difference failed to widen. At the end of the half, the Wizards led 57:55.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Nuggets gradually took control of the situation, and Jokic continued to score points to establish the victory. The Wizards fell into a “scoring drought”, scoring only 16 points in the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Wizards continued to chase points and once narrowed the point difference to 10 points, but the Nuggets once again made efforts to widen the point difference, and the game lost suspense. In the end, the Nuggets won 118:104, giving their opponents a four-game losing streak while consolidating their No. 1 position in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets Jokic played 33 minutes and scored 31 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals; Porter scored 21 points and 7 rebounds, and Murray contributed 17 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. For the Wizards, Porzingis scored 25 points and Afdia scored 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Warriors challenged the Mavericks away. The Lone Ranger team Irving is absent, and Doncic is back. It’s a tug of war. At the end, Curry scored a layup and the Warriors led by 3 points. Then the Mavericks missed an offense and the Warriors made two free throws. In the end, the Warriors narrowly won by 2 points.

Warriors Kuminga came off the bench and contributed 22 points and 2 steals on 9 of 11 shots; Curry scored 20 points, 5 rebounds and 13 assists. Doncic scored 30 points, 7 rebounds and 17 assists for the Mavericks.

Elsewhere on the day, the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114, the New York Knicks lost 120-127 to the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers ripped the Chicago Bulls 116-91 and the Memphis Grizzlies 130-: 125 over Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves over Atlanta Hawks 125:124, Milwaukee Bucks over San Antonio Spurs 130:94, Portland Trail Blazers over Utah Jazz 127:115, Los Angeles Lakers 122:111 Beat the Phoenix Suns.

