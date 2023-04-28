NBA Comprehensive: The Heat eliminated the Bucks and staged the “Black Eight Miracle”_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: NBA Comprehensive: The Heat eliminated the Bucks and staged the “Black Eight Miracle”

The 2022-2023 season NBA playoffs played four games on the 26th. The Miami Heat, ranked eighth in the East, defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 in the East, 128:126 after overtime, and were eliminated by a big score of 4:1. The opponents staged the “Black Eight Miracle”; the New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106:95, and also advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a big score of 4:1.

The Heat staged a big reversal in the game against the Bucks. After the first three quarters, they were 16 points behind and launched a counterattack in the fourth quarter. They first played a small climax of 11:1, and then under the leadership of Butler, they tied the score at 118:118 at the last moment of the final quarter. In the extra time, the morale was high, and the Heat took the victory by 2 points. According to data from NBA China‘s official website, the Heat became the sixth team in NBA history to create the “Black Eight Miracle”.

In this game, Butler scored 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Bucks Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and 20 rebounds.

The Knicks also staged a “down to the top”, and they ranked lower in the series, but they played a performance of suppressing their opponents. In this game, the Knicks had a 10-point lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, they relied on rebounding to continue to expand the point difference. Although the Cavaliers struggled to chase points in the final quarter, they were still unable to even out the point difference, and the game gradually lost suspense.

In this campaign, 6 Knicks scored in double figures and had 18 more rebounds than their opponents. Brunson scored a team-high 23 points.

In the other two games of the day, the Los Angeles Lakers lost 99:116 to the Memphis Grizzlies, but still led by a big score of 3:2. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 123:116, also leading their opponents by a big score of 3:2.