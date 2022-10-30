Original title: NBA comprehensive: Lakers encounter five-game losing streak in opening season, Cavaliers beat Celtics

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, October 28th. The 2022-2023 season of the American professional basketball team staged multiple contests on the 28th. The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 102:111, and suffered a five-game losing streak since the start of the season. With the eye-catching performances of LeVert and Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 132:123 in overtime.

The Lakers played away to the Timberwolves that day. Anthony Davis was sidelined due to a back injury, and the Lakers’ interior was highly damaged. The Lakers trailed by three points at 25:28 in the first quarter. Gobert of the Timberwolves was troubled by the number of fouls in the second quarter. The Lakers tied the score at 52:52 at halftime.

After changing sides and fighting again, Timberwolves Edwards scored 16 points in the third quarter to help the team regain the advantage. The Lakers trailed by nearly 10 points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Lakers lost to their opponents 102-111.

In this game, Timberwolves Edwards scored a team-high 29 points, and Gobert played a “double 20” performance with 22 points and 21 rebounds. James had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Westbrook rarely came off the bench, contributing 18 points and 8 rebounds.

After this game, the Lakers started the season with a 5-game losing streak at the bottom of the league. The other team without a win is the Sacramento Kings, currently 0 wins and 4 losses.

The Cavaliers visited Boston that day to challenge the Celtics. The difference between the two teams was only 1 point after the first quarter, but Tatum scored 16 points in the second quarter. The Celtics also established a double-digit lead with 75:62. The Cavaliers returned to feel better at halftime, narrowed the difference to 4 points in the third quarter, and the two teams battled to 114 in the last quarter and entered overtime. In overtime, LeVert of the Cavaliers scored 11 points to help the team seal the victory.

In this game, the Celtics “Gemini” Jaylen Brown and Tatum both scored 32 points, but the Cavaliers “double guns” played better. Mitchell and LeVert both scored 41 points for the team. Victory made a lot of money.

In other games of the day, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Detroit Pistons 136:112, the Charlotte Hornets lost 93:113 to the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112:90, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards 127:117, and the New York Knicks Spurs lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 108:119, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Chicago Bulls 129:124, the Utah Jazz lost to the Denver Nuggets 101:117, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Phoenix Suns 111:124, and the Houston Rockets lost to the Phoenix Suns 111:125 Portland Trail Blazers.