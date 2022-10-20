original title:NBA comprehensive: The new season begins, the Warriors and Celtics win the first battle

The 2022-2023 NBA season kicked off on the 18th, and the two teams that advanced to the finals last season both got a “good start”. Relying on the strong performance of the third quarter, the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123:109 at home; Tatum and Brown double-starred, and the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 126:117 at home.

The Warriors kicked off their title defense with a victory after picking up last season’s championship ring. Curry scored a game-high 33 points, while Wiggins and Thompson contributed 20 and 18 points, respectively.

“It’s a wonderful time to celebrate, and it’s really hard to take a moment to look back at what we’ve achieved, to watch the championship flag go up and the highlights,” Curry said. , but we know how to do that and now we’re going to look ahead.”

After adapting in the opening phase, the Warriors relied on Poole’s two 3-pointers to open the gap. After that, Davis succeeded in consecutive attacks and tied the score at 22 for the Lakers. The Lakers were still able to tangle with their opponents in the first half, trailing 52:59 at halftime. However, entering the third quarter, the Lakers gradually found it difficult to resist the Warriors’ offensive. The latter scored 32:19 in this quarter and entered the final quarter with a 20-point advantage. In the distal quarter, the Lakers once narrowed the point difference to 12 points, but Wiggins and Curry used three-pointers in succession to stabilize the situation for the Warriors.

For the Lakers, James scored 31 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists, Davis scored 27 points, and Westbrook scored 19 points and 11 rebounds.

In another game, Harden scored 16 points in the first quarter to help the 76ers lead the Celtics 29:24. The two sides tied at 63 at the end of the first half. In the third quarter, the Celtics took the initiative under the leadership of Tatum, and scored an 8:0 climax in the middle; Tatum contributed 17 points in a single quarter, and the Celtics led by 10 points into the final quarter. Brown hit a 3-pointer with more than three minutes left to give the Celtics a 118-103 lead and ultimately held on to the victory.

In the Celtics, Tatum and Brown both scored 35 points, Tatum also grabbed 12 rebounds; Brogdon, Ga Williams, and Smart scored double digits. Harden scored 35 points for the 76ers, Embiid had a “double-double” with 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Maxey had 21 points.