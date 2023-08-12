NBA, Cooper Flagg could become the 1st overall pick in the draft 2025

It’s never too early to talk about Draft. Even that of 2025, not the next. If there is no clear favorite for the number one pick next June (who says Matas Buzelis, who Justin Edwards, Cody Williams, Ron Holland or maybe even the Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher) the name that will be called first in the 2025 Draft now could become the one Of Cooper Flagg. The famous player Montverde Academyy, Florida, has in fact announced that it has “reclassified” from class 2025 to class 2024thus effectively anticipating his possible landing in the NBA as early as June 2025. Only 17 years old (he will be 18 in December)Flagg had already impressed everyone last summer, during the Under 17 World Cup (which he played at 15 years of age!) closed with the gold medal and statistics that – if projected over 40 minutes – spoke of almost 18 points, 19 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.4 blocks). This summer then he confirmed all the good things that were said about him, first by being voted MVP al Top 100 camp della National Basketball Players Association held in Orlando and then dominating the Peach Jam Under 16 which he finished with seven double-doubles out of seven races (and three triple-doubles) and middle school over 25 points with 13 rebounds, nearly 6 assists and nearly 7 blocks per game. For Flagg, there has been talk for some time about a possible future in knitwear Duke Blue Devilsbut the North Carolina university will also have to deal with the close court of UConn, Kanas e Kentucky. From a Draft 2025 perspective, the race for the first absolute call looks like a two-way duel between Flagg and Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA player Carlosalso a star of the Florida high school scene at Christopher Columbus High School.

