NBA: Cult coach Popovich stays with Spurs

Legendary coach Gregg Popovich has signed a new five-year contract with NBA team San Antonio Spurs. The 74-year-old has been the head coach of the Texans since December 1996 and has also been responsible for basketball on the executive committee since 2018. The Spurs did not give details of the new contractual agreement on Saturday, they only announced further cooperation in two short sentences.



Popovich won the title five times with the Spurs. In 2021, as a coach with the US national team, he also won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and will be inducted into the basketball hall of fame next month. He has also been named Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Association (NBA) three times, and no other coach has won more games in the world‘s top league. In addition, he has also attracted attention in the past through political statements and openly opposed social injustice.

A very special task awaits Popovich in the season that begins in autumn, as Spurs recently secured the services of French super talent Victor Wembanyama. As expected, the 19-year-old was selected first in the draft. He is considered the most talented player of his generation.

