Nba, Curry attacks Trump: “He is a threat to the country” – La Stampa

ROME. NBA star Stephen Curry called Donald Trump a “threat” that the country should take seriously. «Do you take Trump seriously? Of course, ”said the Golden State Warriors champion in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “Most of his rhetoric – he added – is so divisive that he has no place in our country. The threat posed by him or anyone else who will run for the presidential elections is serious and will use those tones. This isn’t the first time Curry has attacked the former president. After Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armor, the brand linked to Curry, defined Trump as an “asset” for the country in 2017, the basketball champion commented: “I agree with that definition if you remove” et “from “Asset” ». “Ass” in American slang means “ass”, “stupid”, “ludicrously pompous”.

The previous

Five years ago, the long-distance controversy broke out between the world of sport and the then President of the United States Donald Trump. The NBA, in the person of Adam Silver, number one in the US professional league, had had to comment with an official statement that the White House had canceled the traditional visit of the champion team to the headquarters of the US presidency. “I was in favor of the team (the Golden State Warriors) visiting the White House and I thought it was a rare opportunity for those players to share their views directly with the President. I’m disappointed that it won’t happen. Even more, I am proud that our players take an active role in their communities and continue to speak publicly on incredibly important issues ». An opinion reaffirmed, with harsher words, also by the Players’ Association which defended «its members and the possibility of exercising their right to speak against those who try to repress it. Celebrating freedom of expression, not condemning it, is what truly makes America great. “

Signal

Words arrived following the statements of Stephen Curry, who following the example already given by Kevin Durant had announced that the Warriors would not participate in the visit if the invitation arrived. “We decided not to attend the ceremony with our president for who he is, for the things he said and above all for those he decided not to say. This is why we will not go to the ceremony. We will be able to talk at length about all the sportsmen who have tried in their own way to send out a signal, a message. From Colin Kaepernick to what happened to Michael Bennet, everyone has tried to shake this nation. And we also want to do it using our platform, the sounding board we have at our disposal. This is why we made this choice; I am aware that not going to the White House will miraculously not have beneficial effects for the world, but this is the way we have to make our voices heard, ”the NBA supestar said.



