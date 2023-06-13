Home » NBA: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to claim first NBA title
NBA: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to claim first NBA title

Denver Nuggets dominated Miami Heat in the best-of-seven championship series

The Denver Nuggets clinched their first NBA title as a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat sealed a 4-1 series triumph.

Nikola Jokic led his side to victory with 28 points to end the Nuggets 47-year wait for the championship trophy.

Serb Jokic, 28, was named the Finals’ most valuable player to add to the two overall MVPs he won in 2021 and 2022.

“We’re not in it for ourselves, we’re in it for the guy next to us and that’s why this [means] even more,” Jokic said following victory at Ball Arena.

Jokic also contributed 16 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr added 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Nuggets ground out the decisive victory in game five.

The Nuggets never lost more than twice in any of their play-off series, ending their march towards a historic success with 10 victories in their last 11 post-season games.

Denver trailed 71-70 at the start of the fourth quarter, and 89-88 with just under two minutes remaining, but the hosts would not be denied after they hit the front with a Bruce Brown lay-up.

For Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and Bam Adebayo 20 but they were unable to keep their hopes of an unlikely comeback alive.

Only one of the 36 teams to have previously fallen 3-1 behind in an NBA Finals – the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 – had managed to come back to win the championship.

“It was an amazing effort by the team,” Jokic said.

“That is why basketball is a fun sport, it is a live thing, you cannot say this going to happen, there are so many factors.

See also  Ten medals, three gold medals with Bertocchi in the dives, Martinenghi and Panziera in the pool

“I’m just happy we won the game.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone told the home supporters: “I’ve got news for everyone out there. We are not satisfied with one.”

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns Premier League club Arsenal, lifted the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy

Denver Nuggets celebrate their victory

Nikola Jokic raises a thumb to the crowd as he leaves the court
Nikola Jokic became the first player to lead the NBA play-offs for total points, rebounds, and assists

Denver Nuggets pose for a team photo after winning the NBA titleListen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

