Home Sports NBA, Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors 91-95: risultato e highlights
Sports

NBA, Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors 91-95: risultato e highlights

by admin
NBA, Detroit Pistons Toronto Raptors 91-95: risultato e highlights

I Toronto Raptors they certainly don’t play eye-catching basketball, but somehow they’re trying to put a season back on its feet that until a few weeks ago seemed decidedly compromised. Against the Detroit Pistons came the seventh success in the last eight gameslengthening to four their winning streak in line despite a matinee of 37.5% team shooting and 27% from three points (7/26). Leading the Canadians at the end of a tough and fought match was once again All-Star Pascal Siakam, author of 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists with 9/19 shooting and 10/13 free throws to put the team on his shoulders, accompanied by 19 from an inaccurate Gary Trent Jr. (7/20 shooting of which 4/12 from three) and a 12-point Scottie Barnes points and 5/17 from the field. Solid performance under the basket by Jakob Poeltl, who also added 14 rebounds to his 9 points to hold up against the Pistons’ frontline. The best news for the hosts is in fact the performance of the big men, especially the returner Marvin Bagley (hasn’t played since January 2) who finished one of his career best performances with 21 points and 18 rebounds (11 in attack), giving at least a minimum of interest in this season finale for the Pistons, who arrived at seventh defeat in their last eight games. Coach Dwane Casey’s team is not enough other five players in double digits including Bogdanovic, Livers and Diallo at 11 and Wiseman and Ivey in double-double at odds of 10 (the former with 10 rebounds, the latter with 10 assists).

You may also like

WCBA quarter-finals: Zhejiang upset wins Inner Mongolia wins...

FC Barcelona: ten reasons (of weight) to win

Running 10km from scratch

Troyes: Jeff Reine-Adélaïde forfeited to Ajaccio

Arizona State wins the derby with Arizona with...

F1: Aston Martin will not rule out shock...

Naples, Spalletti in conference: ‘With Sassuolo something never...

Manchester United v Newcastle United: All you need...

WhatsApp, here comes the novelty that breaks social...

The Chinese table tennis team won two gold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy