I Toronto Raptors they certainly don’t play eye-catching basketball, but somehow they’re trying to put a season back on its feet that until a few weeks ago seemed decidedly compromised. Against the Detroit Pistons came the seventh success in the last eight gameslengthening to four their winning streak in line despite a matinee of 37.5% team shooting and 27% from three points (7/26). Leading the Canadians at the end of a tough and fought match was once again All-Star Pascal Siakam, author of 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists with 9/19 shooting and 10/13 free throws to put the team on his shoulders, accompanied by 19 from an inaccurate Gary Trent Jr. (7/20 shooting of which 4/12 from three) and a 12-point Scottie Barnes points and 5/17 from the field. Solid performance under the basket by Jakob Poeltl, who also added 14 rebounds to his 9 points to hold up against the Pistons’ frontline. The best news for the hosts is in fact the performance of the big men, especially the returner Marvin Bagley (hasn’t played since January 2) who finished one of his career best performances with 21 points and 18 rebounds (11 in attack), giving at least a minimum of interest in this season finale for the Pistons, who arrived at seventh defeat in their last eight games. Coach Dwane Casey’s team is not enough other five players in double digits including Bogdanovic, Livers and Diallo at 11 and Wiseman and Ivey in double-double at odds of 10 (the former with 10 rebounds, the latter with 10 assists).