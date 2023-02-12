Home Sports NBA, Devin Booker’s tweet that takes it out on the Super Bowl NFL
Sports

NBA, Devin Booker’s tweet that takes it out on the Super Bowl NFL

by admin
NBA, Devin Booker’s tweet that takes it out on the Super Bowl NFL

Today is the fateful day: Kansas City and Philadelphia face off in the NFL Super Bowl, the most popular event in the American sports world. And it’s played in Arizona, not exactly in Phoenix but in Glendale, which is only a quarter of an hour’s drive from the city of the Suns. But the horde of fans following the teams evidently must have also arrived in Phoenix, given the somewhat annoyed tweet by Devin Booker: “Can’t you leave my city? I prefer it quiet”. She took it well…

See also  Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds

You may also like

Curiosities and trends in sports marketing

HUAWEI WATCH D Review – Andrea Galeazzi

Serie A: Juventus-Fiorentina LIVE and PHOTO – Football

Ancelotti is thinking of Brazil (which wants a...

Jackson-Davis shines once again in Indiana’s 62-61 win...

The PSOE assumes that Podemos will vote together...

Alpha Tauri, life without Pierre Gasly

Canada women will not strike and have resumed...

Adam Azim and Caroline Dubois win at Wembley...

Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy