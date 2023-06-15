NBA Draft 2023: 19 players invited to the Green Room

There are 19 players who have been invited to the Green Room to follow the 2023 NBA draft.

The players are all in the top 19 of the ESPN Top 100 ranking.

This is the list.

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Taylor Hendricks and Gradey Dick received the first batch of 10 invites this past weekend, followed by Bilal Coulibaly, Cason Wallace, Nick Smith, Dereck Lively II, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, Jordan Hawkins and Keyonte George