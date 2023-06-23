NBA Draft 2023, it’s Victor Wembanyama night

Tonight around 2 Italian time the 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled – the No. 77 in the history of the league -, in the sign of the phenomenon Victor Wembanyama.

The French big man will be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick.

Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected on the podium, following the situation is constantly evolving.

Of course, here at Sportando we will inform you about the most important developments.

Here we are, we start with the N.1, which as widely expected is Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs secure an extra-luxury prospectus, dominant like very few at his age.

The Hornets finally decided to bank on the talent of Brandon Miller at No. 2

Mortiferous shooter, he will party on Lamelo Ball’s cues.

Scoot Henderson closes the podium, finishing in Portland.

Let’s get ready for a long series of rumors about Dame Lillard’s future…

Now begins the most interesting part of the Draft, Rockets ‘on the clock’.

With the 1st pick of the NBA Draft, the @spurs select Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32)! 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dFkFXPOupM — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

Houston at #4 chooses Amen Thompson, an explosive and versatile guard with good vision and a shot to be built.

Even this pick widely expected by the experts, so far no surprises.

The Thompson twins close the Top5, with the Detroit Pistons selecting Ausar Thompson.

He too is an explosive prospect to say the least, who will also be able to help in the defensive half.

The Orlando Magic go on Anthony Black, versatile all-rounder with excellent game vision released from Arkansas after only one season. The problem? Not a very precise jumper, but the instincts are that of a real player.

It’s up to the Indiana Pacers, a team that seemed ready to give up the pick for a starting five winger.

We have the first trade! Bilal Coulibaly’s climb to No. 7, he will play with the Washington Wizards. Soon the details of the agreement.

