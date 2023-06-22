NBA Draft 2023, it’s Victor Wembanyama night

Tonight around 2 Italian time the 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled – the No. 77 in the history of the league -, in the sign of the phenomenon Victor Wembanyama.

The French big man will be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick.

Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected on the podium, following the situation is constantly evolving.

Of course, here at Sportando we will inform you about the most important developments.

The #NBADraft presented by State Farm is tonight! ⏰ 8:00 PM ET

📺 ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/SRfS5PUZAP — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

