NBA Draft 2023: Pacers and Jazz try to climb positions, the Mavs instead …

the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz would like to drop some of their picks to move up positions in next Thursday's draft.

Indiana, who will also pick No. 7, has picks No. 26, 29, 32 and 55 available, and certainly won’t add 5 rookies to an already quite young roster. Charlotte also has 5 picks (2, 27, 34, 39 and 41), so she is among the most logical suspects for any market movements.

The Jazz, on the other hand, have 3 picks in the first round, No. 9, 16 and 28, which they would have already discussed with other teams who will pick in the Lottery.

The matter of the Mavs is different, who would be ready to deprive themselves of the N.10 in the right deal.

The reporter reveals a deal with the Hawks for Collins and the #15 pick in exchange for Bertans and the #10.