NBA Draft 2023, Rockets strong on Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick

Michael Scotto e Kelly Iko in a recent podcast spoke about the Houston Rockets’ draft and transfer plans in the NBA offseason that officially kicked off today.

In reality, the waters will remain more or less calm until a few days before the 2023 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 22nd.

On the podium, the situation now seems defined, with Wembanyama secure at the Spurs with the ‘first overall pick’ while the Hornets and Trail Blazers (or whoever for them in case of a trade) will share Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

From N.4 onwards there are fewer certainties, and little consensus among insiders.

According to the two reporters, the Rockets have focused their attention on Amen Thompson.

The Texan team would consider Ausar’s twin as the best defender in the Draft Class, an aspect on which the Front Office will pay close attention after finishing last season in the second-to-last NBA position with 118.6 points conceded per 100 carries.

“To them Amen is not that far from Henderson and Miller in absolute value, they see him as a super athlete who can defend aggressively and manage the game, potentially able to form a good trio of guards with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. ”.