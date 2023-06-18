Home » NBA Draft 2023, several picks in the Top 10 on the market?
Sports

NBA Draft 2023, several picks in the Top 10 on the market?

by admin
NBA Draft 2023, several picks in the Top 10 on the market?

Brian Windhorst fa the point of the situation on the 2023 NBA Draft, when we are now a handful of days away from the night that will kick off the offseason.

The ESPN reporter reveals that many top 10 picks have been discussed in the various negotiations.

In particular, the teams ready to discuss a trade of their lottery pick would be the Trail Blazers (N.3), Rockets (4), Magic (6 and 11, they would like to climb positions by giving them both), Pacers (7, the goal is a small forward, negotiations with Hawks for Hunter and with Raptors for Anunoby) and Mavs (10, to be sold for a ‘ready-to-use’ player).

If we consider that even the Hornets could be deprived of their pick, and that Utah would like to move up by putting together more picks, the only franchises in the Top 10 that seem safe to select a player are the Spurs (obviously), the Pistons and the Wizards.

See also  DFL boss: Hellmann on the women's Bundesliga: "Not yet marketable"

You may also like

Mr. Liang became the lucky one of the...

Pellegatti: ‘To interview Berlusconi you had to look...

These Swiss do without the 7th stage of...

Chen Yufei beats An Xiying and Li Shifeng...

41 dead, 38 are students

Special Olympics 2023: Lighthouse for inclusive sport

F1, Leclerc eliminated in Q2 in Canada: anger...

These Swiss do without the 7th stage of...

Nations League, Holland-Italy on the pitch on Sunday...

EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy