NBA Draft 2023, several picks in the Top 10 on the market?

Brian Windhorst fa the point of the situation on the 2023 NBA Draft, when we are now a handful of days away from the night that will kick off the offseason.

The ESPN reporter reveals that many top 10 picks have been discussed in the various negotiations.

In particular, the teams ready to discuss a trade of their lottery pick would be the Trail Blazers (N.3), Rockets (4), Magic (6 and 11, they would like to climb positions by giving them both), Pacers (7, the goal is a small forward, negotiations with Hawks for Hunter and with Raptors for Anunoby) and Mavs (10, to be sold for a ‘ready-to-use’ player).

If we consider that even the Hornets could be deprived of their pick, and that Utah would like to move up by putting together more picks, the only franchises in the Top 10 that seem safe to select a player are the Spurs (obviously), the Pistons and the Wizards.