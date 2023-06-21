Home » NBA Draft 2023, the Utah Jazz try to climb positions to choose Jarace Walker
NBA Draft 2023, the Utah Jazz try to climb positions to choose Jarace Walker

NBA Draft 2023, the Utah Jazz try to climb positions to choose Jarace Walker

According to what was reported and Jonathan Givony in his latest Mock Draft, the Utah Jazz are trying to climb a few positions to be sure of taking Jarace Walker.
The ex-Houston forward is considered one of the Pacers’ favorite prospects, who will pick No. 7.

For this Utah would be willing to give more picks (9-16 and 28 in the first round) to the Pistons (N.5), who for their part would no longer be convinced to focus on Cam Whitmore.

