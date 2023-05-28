Home » NBA Draft, are the Rockets willing to give up the No. 4 pick?
NBA Draft, are the Rockets willing to give up the No. 4 pick?

Rafael Stone, GM of the Houston Rockets, has spoken several times of the desire to make a change in the project next offseason.

The Texan team will have around 60 million salary space, with the return of James Harden among the priorities.

Because of this various workers they are certain that the Rockets will put the 4th overall pick of the next Draft on the market, in order to get a player ready to contribute in exchange.

Among the Lottery picks ‘available’ on the market there should also be the N.3 of the Trail Blazers.

