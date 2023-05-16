Home » NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What are the odds for each team?
NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What are the odds for each team?

NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What are the odds for each team?

In the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, the distribution of positions in the Draft this season will be decided.

All the franchises with options to number 1 have a very clear objective: Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 Draft lottery is here. Starting at 02:00 (CET) the positioning draw will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It will be decided, in any case, the first four positions: the rest of the order will be inversely proportional to the regular season ranking. Until election 14 is completed with those teams that have not participated in the postseasonwhile from 15 to 30 it will be completed with those who have played it.

These are the odds for each franchise:

1. Detroit Pistons – 14%

2. San Antonio Spurs – 14%

3. Houston Rockets – 14%

4. Charlotte Hornets – 12,5%

5. Portland Trail Blazers – 10,5%

6. Orlando Magic – 9%

7. Indiana Pacers – 6,8%

8. Washington Wizards – 6,7%

9. Utah Jazz – 4,5%

10. Dallas Mavericks – 3% (Este pick puede ir a New York Knicks)

11. Chicago Bulls – 1.8% (This pick may go to Orlando Magic)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1,7%

13. Toronto Raptors – 1%

14. New Orleans Pelicans – 0,5%

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (at Utah)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Los Angeles Clippers (a Houston)

21. Phoenix Suns (vía Brooklyn)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. New York Knicks (a Portland)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (a Indiana Pacers)

27. Denver Nuggets (to Charlotte via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Philadelphia 76ers (a Utah vía Brooklyn)

29. Boston Celtics (a Indiana)

30. Milwaukee Bucks (at Clippers via Houston)

