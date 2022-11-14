Home Sports Nba: Embiid superstar but with him the 76ers never even in the East final
Sports

Nba: Embiid superstar but with him the 76ers never even in the East final

by admin
Nba: Embiid superstar but with him the 76ers never even in the East final

The 59 points against Utah are yet another proof of the immense talent of the Cameroonian. But with him the Sixers never even made it to the East Final. Let’s find out why

Fifty-nine points. Fifty-nine. The figures exhibited by Joel Embiid in last night’s Utah hit are galactic, from another world. He also added 11 rebounds, 8 assists and even 7 blocks. Numbers from Wilt Chamberlain, from another era of basketball, in fact. Memories of an NBA of the past, the one in which the centers – high, big and bad – made good and bad weather on the parquet.

See also  Nordic combined, polar temperatures: Buzzi jumps well and defends himself on skis

You may also like

Electric car incentives, the municipality of Milan opens...

National: Frattesi, Scamacca and Cristante unavailable away from...

Klopp Under Pressure as Liverpool Stutter

Rugby, with the new sponsor Italy sings Vittoria

Napoli, Kim and the apologies after the 3-2...

Drągowski, the press release from Spezia arrives: there...

Udinese, sigh of relief for Deulofeu: sprain without...

Inter, Inzaghi’s 3 tasks for January

Udinese, away the fears: after the defeat in...

Nfl the results of the night – Jefferson...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy