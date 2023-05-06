NBA, Embiid ‘tramples’ Williams and then apologizes: ‘It’s the playoffs, brother’. VIDEO

Jaylen Brown called it “the craziest moment I’ve ever seen on a basketball court”: “I saw Grant [Williams] finish with the head under the feet of a man weighing 135 kilos…OK, maybe Brown is a little bit over the top — basically Embiid of kilos weighs “only” 127 – but that’s the point: in the fourth quarter of game 3 between Philadelphia and Boston, in fact, two Celtics players, Brown and Williams went down as the Sixers center was losing his footing. Embiid did his best to avoid his opponents on the parquet in front of him, but at a certain point he had to put his foot on the ground and he ended up putting it right on the head of poor Grant Williams, then forced to go to the bench to be treated. “Damnation, he just ‘paved’ me. I consider myself lucky that he managed to avoid putting all of his weight on my head,” the Celtics winger said, “but he sure took me right. I think he felt he landed on my face, so he tried to hold his foot. It still hurts a little, but it will pass.”