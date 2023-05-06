Home » NBA, Embiid ‘tramples’ Williams and then apologizes: ‘It’s the playoffs, brother’. VIDEO
Sports

NBA, Embiid ‘tramples’ Williams and then apologizes: ‘It’s the playoffs, brother’. VIDEO

by admin
NBA, Embiid ‘tramples’ Williams and then apologizes: ‘It’s the playoffs, brother’. VIDEO

Jaylen Brown called it “the craziest moment I’ve ever seen on a basketball court”: “I saw Grant [Williams] finish with the head under the feet of a man weighing 135 kilos…OK, maybe Brown is a little bit over the top — basically Embiid of kilos weighs “only” 127 – but that’s the point: in the fourth quarter of game 3 between Philadelphia and Boston, in fact, two Celtics players, Brown and Williams went down as the Sixers center was losing his footing. Embiid did his best to avoid his opponents on the parquet in front of him, but at a certain point he had to put his foot on the ground and he ended up putting it right on the head of poor Grant Williams, then forced to go to the bench to be treated. “Damnation, he just ‘paved’ me. I consider myself lucky that he managed to avoid putting all of his weight on my head,” the Celtics winger said, “but he sure took me right. I think he felt he landed on my face, so he tried to hold his foot. It still hurts a little, but it will pass.”

Cameras capture Embiid’s (sincere) apology to Williams

That the incident was only the result of an unfortunate sequence of events – and that there was not even the slightest intention of harming the opponent on the part of Embiid – is testified by the exchange took place on the field between the two minutes after the fact, promptly caught on ESPN cameras. “My bad, did I land on your head?”, he was careful to ask his opponent for downtown Philadelphia. “It’s the playoffs, bro, no problem”. “You both crashed, I tried to do it too…”, Embiid apologized. “I know you were just trying to reach the ball”. “I tried to jump you…”. “In the end, that’s why we’re fighting, isn’t it?” concludes Williams, very good at understanding the dynamics of the accident and not blaming Embiid, certainly in good faith.

You may also like

Small daily doses of happiness make you live...

In South Sudan, the astonishing victories of the...

The Prealpine | “In closing” Logan in Cantù...

Talent from God Cross about a career that...

Milan Lazio on TV and streaming: where to...

Phoenix shortens against Denver – sport.ORF.at

Serie A clear on Saturday night? The announcement...

Several e-sports events of the Hangzhou Asian Games...

Milan-Lazio, Sarri with doubt Zaccagni: Romagnoli trembles

WTA Madrid 2023: Swiatek-Sabalenka, new act. The Polish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy