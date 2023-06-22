NBA: Exceptional talent delights San Antonio

No one doubts that since the Spurs got the right to the first pick in Thursday’s draft in the lottery in Chicago. Like his famous compatriot Tony Parker, Wembanyama is becoming a Texan – and he likes the prospect. “I love Texas, I’ve been there before,” he said.

He followed the procedure of the draft lottery, which was so important for his career, in the middle of the night from Paris. “You get a team player. I will do everything to win as many games as possible. I want to win a ring (a championship, ed.) as soon as possible. Be ready,” the star told ESPN.

IMAGO/Jonathan Rebboah Wembanyama played for the Metropolitans 92 until the end and lost to Monaco in the final of the French championship

“Generation Talent” for Spurs

To ensure equal opportunities, there is a system in the NBA that weaker teams can access the talent registered for the draft earlier than better teams. The top positions will be raffled off among the teams that didn’t make the play-offs – with the best chances for the weakest teams.

The Spurs had a record of 22 wins and 60 losses in the main round. Only the Detroit Pistons were worse with only 17 wins and 65 losses, but lost in the lottery. With Wembanyama – also referred to as “generation talent” in the US media – the Spurs are immediately a play-off team again according to experts and have good chances of winning the sixth championship with legendary coach Gregg Popovich on the sidelines in the coming years.

Wembanyama heaves Spurs into new spheres

This is exactly what Wembanyama wants to achieve and enable. Only a crazy exchange offer on an unprecedented scale could probably prevent his trip to San Antonio for the training camps that begin in July. Wembanyama’s signing alone could add $500 million to Spurs’ value, according to a team president not named in an ESPN report.

What makes him so extraordinary that even LeBron James – himself called King James or “Chosen One” – calls him an “alien” with the utmost respect? He combines qualities and abilities that don’t normally belong together.

IMAGO/Ron Chenoy LeBron James, here himself in action, was very impressed by Wembanyama

“He is unique”

“He is unique. He has the size, the skills, he can dribble, he can throw. In the end, we’ve never seen him the way he is,” said the captain of the German national basketball team, Dennis Schröder, to dpa in the run-up to the draft lottery. Wembanyama is 2.18 meters tall and has a larger arm span than Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He can throw from half positions like Kevin Durant. And he has the ball feel and eye of a point guard.

The chance of “Wemby”, as he is also known, made Peter J. Holt, one of the Spurs’ co-owners, rejoice. He jumped up on stage with a loud yell and banged his podium on Tuesday when it was clear that his organization would be the first to select and secure the services of Wembanyama. “Our future was already bright,” he said. “Now she’s going through the roof.”