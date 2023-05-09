NBA: “Fight” on the sideline between Jokic and the owner of the Suns They fight to get the ball

NBA controversy over “almost brawl” on the sidelines between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of the West Conference Semifinals. The Serbian champion, in an attempt to quickly beat a throw-in, snatched the ball that had ended up in the hands of Ishbia and pushed it slightly with his elbow. Ishbia ramped up the push and fell for real. The referee called a technical foul against Jokic. A foul that weighs since i Suns won by 5 points. The Serbian, author of a super performance with 53 points on the scoresheet, he also risks missing game 5 of the semifinals.

“I thought the NBA was supposed to protect us, but maybe I’m wrong“, commented Jokic in the post match. “The referee told me that I nudged, but he was the first to put his hands on me.” “Someone sitting on the edge of the field is a fan, right? He cannot influence the game by holding the ball. Won’t they protect me as a player? Will they protect the fan? I think we should protect the players. They will say what they want, but he should have been kicked out of the arena,” he added.

Referee Tony Brothers explained that Jokic was sanctioned for having “deliberately shaken and pushed downthe spectator. When asked why he hadn’t ruled it out, the referee said Jokic “didn’t hit” the person.