NBA Finals 2023, Miami beats Denver: game 2 report cards

BAM ADEBAYO | VOTE: 8.5 | Half a vote more than Vincent because in defense he has the thankless task of marking Jokic and he does his job very well. Coach Malone had said that his 26 points with 25 shots taken were good for the Nuggets, this time he scores 21 with 8/14 from the field and 5/5 with free throws, to which he also adds 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks branding with fire the fourth period in which he is simply perfect (7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a block, 2/2 shooting and 3/3 free throws playing all 12 minutes)