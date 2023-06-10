NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat ahead of first title win

Status: 06/10/2023 08:28 a.m

Everything speaks for them Denver Nuggets: In the fourth game of NBA-Finals the team led by Nikola Jokic clinched their third victory. Against the Miami Heat it only needs one more success for the first title.

On Friday (09.06.2023/local time) the Nuggets won clearly with 108:95 and on Monday (local time) they can become NBA champions in their own hall for the first time in club history. Jokic was again one of the key players with 23 points, twelve rebounds and four assists, but the strong team performance was the decisive factor in game four. Aaron Gordon was top scorer with 27 points, substitute Bruce Brown (21 points) and Point Guard Jamal Murray (15 points, 12 assists) also stood out.

“ My teammates are great. Today was a team effort. We still need one said Murray. We have to stay focused. Once we’ve done that, we can talk a little longer and relax. “

An extra seven minutes break doesn’t help Heat

There was also excitement off the ball in the game. A crooked basket caused a minute-long interruption. Bam Adebayo from the Heat was hanging on the basket after a failed dunk, after which the referee team called for an inspection. Using a spirit level and other tools, a man in a gray suit brought the basket back into the desired position. Because a spectator was brought out of the interior on a stretcher immediately after the repairs, the game was interrupted for more than seven minutes.

Statistics give Miami little hope

The Heat, on the other hand, can no longer afford another defeat after the second home defeat in a row. The Heat were only in the lead at the beginning of the game and for a short time in the second quarter, otherwise they were constantly chasing the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points.

After trailing 3-1 in the NBA finals, there has only been one team that has won the championship so far: the Cleveland Cavaliers to superstar LeBron James 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.