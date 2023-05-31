NBA Finals, for the Nuggets bookmakers clearly favored

According to bookmakers, the NBA Finals kicking off on June 1st have a clear favorite, the Denver Nuggets of 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Caesars Sportsbook odds for the Colorado team to win are -360, while Fanduel rises to -480, versus +330 if the Heat win.

Now you can bet on anything, including Jokic’s triple-double average in the series (-125).

For Game 1 there are 9 points of spread in favor of the Nuggets.