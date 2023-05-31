NBA Finals, for the Nuggets bookmakers clearly favored

10
According to bookmakers, the NBA Finals kicking off on June 1st have a clear favorite, the Denver Nuggets of 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Caesars Sportsbook odds for the Colorado team to win are -360, while Fanduel rises to -480, versus +330 if the Heat win.
Now you can bet on anything, including Jokic’s triple-double average in the series (-125).
For Game 1 there are 9 points of spread in favor of the Nuggets.
The average difference in elevation between the 2023 #NBAFinals cities Denver and Miami is approximately 𝟱,𝟮𝟳𝟱 feet. pic.twitter.com/xP46bj4AtZ
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 30, 2023
See also Udinese in the upper quarters of the standings and on Sunday he can face Inter without fear