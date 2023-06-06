NBA Finals: The Heat beat the Nuggets in an away game with a total score of 1:1 – yqqlm

original title:NBA Finals: The Heat beat the Nuggets in an away game with a total score of 1:1

On the 4th, the second game of the 2022-2023 NBA Finals began. The Miami Heat defeated the Denver Nuggets 111:108 in an away game, thus tying the total score to 1:1 in the 7-game 4-win series flat.

In the first quarter, the Heat took the lead to enter the state, and the Nuggets quickly adjusted and took the opportunity to narrow the point difference. At the end of this quarter, the Heat only led by 3 points. In the second quarter, the Nuggets found an offensive rhythm, scored 34 points in a single quarter, and led their opponents by 6 points at halftime.

After changing sides, the two sides played very stalemate. With Jokic’s outstanding performance, the Nuggets still led their opponents at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Heat felt hot from the outside and hit consecutive three-pointers to overtake the score. At the last moment, the Nuggets Murray missed a three-pointer and the Heat narrowly won.

In this campaign, the Heat’s Vincent scored 23 points, Adebayor contributed 21 points and 9 rebounds, and Butler had 21 points and 9 assists. The Nuggets Jokic scored 41 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, Murray scored 18 points and 10 assists, and Gordon scored 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The third game between the two sides will be played at the Heat’s home court on the 7th.