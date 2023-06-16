NBA finals: Woman accuses MMA superstar Conor McGregor of sexual violence

Despite not having fought in two years, Conor McGregor is the superstar of the MMA scene. The 34-year-old is said to have sexually abused a woman in a toilet at the NBA Finals in Miami. The Irishman denies the allegations.

The NBA and the Miami Heat have opened an investigation into the allegations against the martial artist. The 34-year-old Irishman allegedly assaulted a woman in a restroom after the Miami game. The alleged victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, confirmed that the woman turned over the clothes she was wearing that night to Miami police. He detailed the allegations of her client from the NBA, Miami Heat and McGregor’s legal representation. His client will discuss “reasonable settlement offers” and otherwise take legal action.

McGregor has denied any allegations or wrongdoing. “The allegations are false. Mister McGregor will not be intimidated,” McGregor’s attorney said. Mitchell, on the other hand, claims that security people helped separate the alleged victim from her friend. Accordingly, she is said to have been dragged to the toilet, where McGregor and a bodyguard are said to have been waiting.

McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot

“We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information,” the NBA said in a statement. McGregor, who has not fought since an injury in 2021, made an appearance with the Heat mascot during a break in the game. He struck so hard that the person in the mascot costume had to be carried off the field and given medical attention.

McGregor has been accused of sexual harassment four times outside the United States, but he has never been convicted. An allegation was also dropped.