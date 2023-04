1/9 ©Getty

His Phoenix Suns jersey roster was immaculate: ever since Kevin Durant had arrived in Arizona, he had taken the field 8 times collecting as many victories. Three on his debut for his new club, then five more after his foot injury. In the night, against the Clippers, it was different, and Durant’s unbeaten run at the Suns plummeted. Stretching instead another much more worrying streak: his consecutive losses in the playoffs