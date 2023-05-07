NBA, first quarter with no shots and no points for LeBron James: it had never happened

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

The Lakers respond and win game-3 with super AD

The Lakers respond to the Warriors and clearly win game-3, moving forward 2-1 in the series. Anthony Davis is the man of the match with 25 points and 13 rebounds, supported by 21 apiece by LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. Golden State also goes ahead by 11 at the beginning of the second quarter but is overwhelmed by the yellow and purple in the rest of the match: the best is Curry with 23 points. In the game of the Italian evening, Miami clearly beats New York and goes on 2-1 in the series

MIAMI HEAT-NEW YORK KNICKS GARA-3 105-86 (SERIE 2-1) | Miami ritrova Jimmy Butler after the absence in race-2 and the number 22 immediately makes the difference: they are his 10 points in the first quarter alone to inspire not only his teammates, but also all the fans in the stands of the Kaseya Center. In fact, Miami plays well in both halves, e once you climb above the double-digit advantage, you never look backconquering the 2-1 victory of a series that will see the teams return to the field in the night between Monday and Tuesday

One of the protagonists in the Heat house is called Max Strusvery good at being ready not only on the perimeter to hurt New York’s defense with 19 points. The high scorer though is back Butler, who scores 28 points with 9/21 shooting (in general Miami shoots badly with 39%) and 10/11 for free throws, there are also i 17 with 12 rebounds by Bam Adebayo. But it is above all in the defensive half that Miami builds its fortunes, without ever getting the opponents into rhythm See also The national football team confirmed that it will be decided after careful study on whether the coach will return to China today