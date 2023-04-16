NBA, Fox and Monk: the friendship of the two Kings players enclosed in a (double) number

I Sacramento Kings they are one of the best stories of the season and their first playoff game in 17 years featured two teammates which they are also two friends who have known each other (and played together) for many years. De’Aaron Fox e Malik Monk – 38 points for the first, 32 off the bench for the second – they landed together in the NCAA world at the start of the 2016-17 season, faced as a freshman at Kentucky . Both had built a “name” al liceo, Fox in Texas, Monk in Arkansas finding themselves against each other both at McDonald’s All-Star Game of that year (Monk won the three-point contest) that al Jordan Brand Classic (where they were elected co-MVP of that high school All-Star game, thanks to Fox’s 23 points for the East, winning, and Monk’s 22 for the West). In that race, and in general in high school, they also shared a number, the one on the shirt : il 5. In Kentucky Monk asked Fox to keep the 5 receiving the blessing of the current Kings point guard (“I still wanted to change and take the 0”, he says).

Arrived in the NBA, however, after that only year together with the Wildcats (elimination from the Elite Eight by the hand of North Carolina), Fox lands in Sacramento and takes back the n°5 (5 is also the number of the Kings’ pick in the Draft), while Monk goes to 11 for the Hornets and takes the 1 (the 5 is from Batum). As of this year, the sixth year in the league for both, Fox and Monk find themselves partners (a Sacramento) “But this time I wasn’t going to give him 5,” says Fox. And then Monk goes back to the past, to the time of Kentucky. They wore 5 and 0 at the time, they still do today. Only to reverse stitcheswith Fox showing off the 5 and Monk the 0. Together 5&0 make 50 but they have been even 70 points scored by the couple in their playoff debut: to find two players capable of having such a debut in the postseason you have to go back to 1993 and the names of Zo Mourning (30 punti) e Kendall Gill (30) knitted Charlotte Hornets. Yet another demonstration that the home couple Kings found themselves in northern California to rewrite history: them and the NBA.