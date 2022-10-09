An exemplary sanction is expected for the former Michigan State: “I made a mistake and I am ashamed of it. But what I did has nothing to do with the contract”

Images of Draymond Green’s assault on Jordan Poole rocked the NBA. Golden State had managed the veteran’s punch to the player who in these days is negotiating an extension with the Warriors without giving it great emphasis, declaring that it was “a situation that will be resolved between us” but the video fed to the site Tmz and consequently all of America has changed all perspectives. A tremendous right kick from Green that risked really hurting Poole cannot be categorized as something that “can happen” as the Warriors had tried to do and the merciless images now put the management of Golden State in a decidedly different light. ‘Green affair.

Consequences — A sanction will almost certainly come which, considering the noise aroused by the video within the NBA, will not be very light for the former Michigan State, who presented himself in front of journalists for the first time on Saturday. “I was wrong and I am ashamed for what I did – Draymond Green points out – I apologized to the team and obviously to Jordan, he obviously has no responsibility. I am very sorry to have put Jordan and the club in this bad situation, all this because of my mistake. I can assure you what happened has nothing to do with Poole’s contract or my future extension, I never think about the money my teammates make. I know I have so many flaws and I have come a long way to correct them, but I remain a person with limitations, like everyone else. I was going through a bad moment mentally and I made a serious mistake ”. See also A Cormòns la Van der Breggen cala il poker

Suspension — Now the player will not train with his teammates for a few days, waiting to know the punishment that will be inflicted on him by the franchise. “If I think about returning for the first regular season game against the Lakers? Yes, from my point of view I think so, but I have to understand what will happen, there are also situations that I cannot control ”. The player therefore expects a suspension and the NBA itself, which obviously did not like the images continuously relaunched by the social networks in the last 24 hours, would gladly see a heavy-handed intervention by the Californian club. “I watched that video at least 15 times – closes the 32-year-old Green – and I was really ashamed because my gesture seems even worse than I thought. The Warriors want to see clearly and understand who let him out but honestly this thing matters up to a certain point, it is clear that I made a very serious mistake and I am truly sorry ”.

