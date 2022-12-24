On the night of the NBA, the first and fourth forces of the Western Conference face each other: both teams come from a defeat

They will face off four times in one month, Memphis and Phoenix. From December 24th to January 23rd. Who knows what the situation will be in the Western Conference after the last match between these two teams – at the moment they are respectively the first and fourth forces in the West. The Grizzlies won 19 of 30 games they played, the Suns also won 19 of 32.

The moment — Memphis has the same record as Denver, on the night engaged against the Portland Trail-Blazers. Then New Orleans and Phoenix, all close together: there is traffic in the top positions of the Western Conference. Both the Grizzlies and the Suns need to get back up: Morant and teammates have lost their last two games (against Oklahoma and Denver) after winning the previous seven, while the 2021 finalist was stopped by Washington after three straight wins.

Prediction: gap 1-5 points — Two teams that have similar numbers in terms of offensive production are facing each other: 115.7 points per game for Phoenix (the sixth best attack in the NBA) and 115.4 for Memphis (the eighth). But that’s not all: there is also closeness for the average number of points conceded per game. The Suns are the seventh best defense (110.7), the Grizzlies are the ninth (111.2). The impression is that it could therefore be a very tight challenge: the odds for a gap of one to five points, regardless of who wins, is 2.75. See also F1, free practice in Holland: two Ferraris in the lead, Hamilton knocked out and Verstappen 5th

The quote — Despite the two consecutive defeats, Memphis is favored according to the bookmakers: the odds for the success of the Grizzlies are 1.74 for GoldBet, 1.73 for 888Sport, 1.69 for Bet365. While Phoenix’s win is given at 2.25 by several operators: Bet365, GoldBet and Better. With Sisal instead proposing 2.20.

December 23rd – 3pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

