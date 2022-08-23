Home Sports Nba, Haslem and Miami: The legend of the successful intruder continues
At 42, the Heat winger signs the seventh annual renewal: only LeBron and Nowitzki have played on the same team as he. Story of a good player who became a legend

Udonis Haslem renews his contract: he will play a twentieth season with the Miami Heat. Because? It is the legitimate question that everyone asks. How is it possible? Haslem, 42, hasn’t played significant rotation minutes since the 2014-15 season. Yet his NBA adventure continues. Full-blown intruder of the Nba Trivia: only Bryant for the Lakers and Nowitzki for the Mavericks had so far played 20 seasons with the same franchise. Two basketball giants. Only those two, Abdul Jabbar, Vince Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Jamal Crawford and Kevin Willis, and from next season LeBron James and Haslem, have played in the NBA for at least two decades. Haslem is not even in the conversation, by absolute value, with the other names. Nevertheless…

